The Chickasha Community Theatre will present “Lost in Yonkers” this weekend at the Washita Valley Theatre in Chickasha.
The Chickasha Community Theatre gives the following synopsis of the play:
“Bella is thirty-five years old, mentally challenged, and living at home with her mother, stern Grandma Kurnitz. As the play opens, ne'er-do-well son Eddie deposits his two young sons on the old lady's doorstep. He is financially strapped and taking to the road as a salesman. The boys are left to contend with Grandma, with Bella and her secret romance, and with Louie, her brother, a small-time hoodlum in a strange new world called Yonkers.”
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on June 25 and 26 as well as 2 p.m. on June 27. Tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for children and college students with ID. Tickets are available at Jay’s Jewelry and online at chickashatheatre.org/shop/tickets or at the door beginning one hour before the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.