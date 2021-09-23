“Last Roundup of the Guacamole Queens” will take the stage at the Washita Valley Theatre next week.
The Chickasha Community Theatre gives the following synopsis: “In this deliciously funny Southern-fried comedy, the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas — Gaynelle, Peaches, and Jimmie Wyvette — are up against the clock as they frantically attempt to produce the ultimate high school reunion before the old building is demolished.”
Showtimes are Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. The last show will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. General admission is $12. Tickets for children or students with ID are $6. Tickets available at www.chickashatheatre.org, at Jay's Jewelry in downtown Chickasha, or at the door.
The Washita Valley Theatre is located at 509 W. Chickasha Ave.
The play is presented by the Chickasha Community Theatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.