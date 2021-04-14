CCT After Dark presents: “How I Learned to Drive”

How I Learned To Drive is a 1998 Pulitzer prize winning drama and is coming to the Washita stage. This funny, surprising and devastating tale of survival as seen through the lens of a troubling relationship between a young girl and an older man.
How I Learned To Drive is the story of a woman who learns the rules of the road and life from behind the wheel. This show contains adult language and some disturbing subject matter. Audience members under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
The Chickasha Community Theatre After Dark will present “How I Learned to Drive” on April 17 at 7:30 p.m. and April 18 at 2 p.m. at the Washita Theater at 509 Chickasha Ave. Tickets are $10 per person and available at www.chickashatheatre.org or at the door 30 minutes before showtime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.