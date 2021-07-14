The Chickasha Community Theatre After Dark will present “Elephant’s Graveyard” Aug. 7 and 8 at the Washita Valley Theatre.
Based on the true story of Mary the Elephant, we follow Sparks Circus and the townspeople of Erwin Tennessee as they tell their versions of the truth from that fateful day in September 1916.
This play combines historical fact and legend reminding us how we all have our own truths and about the consequences of misunderstandings. This show will have you in stitches at the open and tears at the close. This 2008 Winner of the Keene Prize for Literature Winner and David Mark Cohen National Playwriting Award Characters is a must see. Elephant’s Graveyard is by George Brant in arrangement with Concord Theatricals.
This show contains adult language and some disturbing subject matter.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Advanced tickets available online at www.chickashatheatre.org, also at the door 30 minutes before each showtime.
The Washita Valley Theatre is located at 509 W. Chickasha Ave.
