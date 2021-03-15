A free car seat checkup and a limited number of free car seats will be available to qualified residents next Wednesday.
A Safe Kids Oklahoma car seat installation technician will be on site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 at Rick Johnson State Farm, located at 501 S. 4th St. in Chickasha.
Parents will learn how to install car seats and booster seats as well as find out if it’s time for a new seat.
Safe Kids Oklahoma has provided a list of guidelines for those who qualify.
The child using the seat must be present or the mother must be within six weeks of delivery. Legal guardians must be present and show proof of government assistance. This includes WIC, food stamps or SoonerCare, according to Safe Kids Oklahoma.
The car seat event will also follow COVID-19 safety protocols. Everyone in the vehicle must wear a mask and remain in the car until called into the inspection station. Everyone must also practice social distancing guidelines.
There are many reasons to ensure that car seats are correctly installed.
According to Safe Kids Worldwide, more than half of all child safety seats are installed incorrectly. Moreover, a correctly installed seat may reduce the risk of death by as much as 71%.
Learn more about car seat safety and Safe Kids Worldwide at safekids.org.
