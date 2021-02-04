There will be one race for the Chickasha City Council Municipal Election this spring.
Incumbent Brian Gerdes will run against David Lucas for the Ward 1 Council Member seat on April 6.
There will be two new faces on the council.
Incumbents, Kimmy Loggins (Ward 2) and Jim Hopkins (Ward 4), are not running for re-election. Two candidates ran unopposed for each seat. Marjorie Georgianne Hebblethwaite will fill the Ward 2 seat. Kelly Boyd will take Hopkin’s place for Ward 4.
Oscar Nelson will retain his seat, he ran unopposed for Ward 3.
