There will be one race for the Chickasha City Council Municipal Election this spring. 

Incumbent Brian Gerdes will run against David Lucas for the Ward 1 Council Member seat on April 6. 

There will be two new faces on the council. 

Incumbents, Kimmy Loggins (Ward 2) and Jim Hopkins (Ward 4), are not running for re-election. Two candidates ran unopposed for each seat. Marjorie Georgianne Hebblethwaite will fill the Ward 2 seat. Kelly Boyd will take Hopkin’s place for Ward 4. 

Oscar Nelson will retain his seat, he ran unopposed for Ward 3. 

