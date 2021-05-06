The Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC) has collected a variety of used books and video tapes and will be selling them from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 8.
The sale is located at 1301 S. 7th St., home of the Chickasha Area Arts Council. This is the South School and former Head Start building.
Be sure to visit CAAC’s Gift Shop while stopping by to look for books and tapes.
Funds raised help support the on-going activities of the Arts Council.
The CAAC is a 501(c)3 non-profit and all-volunteer organization.
