CAAC Scholarship Application Deadline Changed to June 10

The Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC), a non-profit all volunteer organization in Chickasha, OK is pleased to offer high school seniors an opportunity to apply this spring for college scholarships valued up to $1,000.
Due to the Covid19 situation which has involved the closure of schools, the CAAC has extended the deadline for submission of applications to June 10.
Those wishing to apply for a ‘Gwen Brooks Memorial Arts Scholarship’ must have been OR are actively involved in the ‘Fine Arts’ in their school AND/OR in the community.
The ‘Fine Arts’ include Visual Arts (painting, drawing, sculpting, pottery, etc.) and Performance Arts (voice, instrument, dance, theatre).
Applicants will attend a college or university of their choice and must MAJOR in the ‘Fine Arts’ to be considered for the CAAC’s ‘Gwen Brooks Memorial Arts Scholarship’.
The completed application form, official transcript and two letters of recommendation from persons other than family must be received by the Chickasha Area Arts Council by WED., JUNE 10, 2020.
The application is available online at www.chickashaarts.org. It can also be emailed or faxed by contacting susangearhart@gmail.com.
Applications may be mailed to the CAAC at PO Box 505, Chickasha, OK 73023 OR left in the mail slot located in the front door of the Chickasha Area Arts Council office at 1301 S. 7th in Chickasha, OK.
Questions – contact Susan (405) 314-3307 (cell) or email susangearhart@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.