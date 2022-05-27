The Chickasha Area Arts Council’s ‘Teen Visual Arts Studio’ camp is now two-weeks in length and will be held July 11-22, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Campers will meet at 521 W. Chickasha Ave., home of the Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC).
Pre-registration is required to attend and enrollment is limited to 15 teens.
Students are to bring a sack lunch each day as they will remain on-campus throughout the day. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
The total fee for the 2-week camp is $195, which includes the $25 non-refundable deposit required with each registration.
To avoid a $20 late fee, teens are to register before Wed., June 30.
Applications for the ‘Teen Visual Arts Studio ‘ camp are available: (1) online at chickashaarts.org; (2) by emailing chickashaarts@gmail.com and requesting an application; and (3) at the CAAC’s “Area Art” gift shop, 521 W Chickasha Ave., Tues. through Sat., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To register online at www.chickashaarts.org, click on the ‘Teen Art Studio 2022’ tab and follow the directions. Also, the application can be printed, completed and mailed with the $25 non-refundable deposit or the full tuition payment of $195. Checks or money orders are to be made out to ‘CAAC – STUDIO’. Mail the application and payment to CAAC-STUDIO, PO Box 505, Chickasha, OK 73023.
Camp scholarships are available and are based on need. The deadline for applying for financial aid is June 15. Contact the instructor at 405-892-3051 or chickashaarts@gmail.com to request a financial aid application.
Angela Moore, a 2009 USAO graduate, is the ‘Teen Visual Arts Studio’ instructor. She has been the Ninnekah High School Art Teacher since 2011 and is also the Family and Consumer Science Educator at the school. Angela serves on the CAAC Board of Directors, is an art teacher for CAAC’s Free Saturday Morning Art Classes for children ages 4-12, is a visual arts instructor for ArtScope and Studio, has worked with the Chickasha Community Theatre as a make-up artist, and is also a freelance photographer with AM Photography.
For more information please call/text or email: Angela Moore 405-892-3051 or email chickashaarts@gmail.com. Check us out on Facebook!
In the ‘Studio’ camp, the teens will experience ‘Visual Arts’ through a combination of self-expression and technical development; drawing from the imagination; still life studies; life drawing; composition and color relationship; medium exploration – charcoal, pencil, pastel, paint, clay; two-dimensional and three-dimensional work.
Providing a teenager, grandchild or someone very special with the opportunity to attend the ‘Studio’ 2022 teen camp would make a fun-filled, memorable and educational gift for them!
The CAAC is grateful to the Junior Social Workers (JSW) of Chickasha for its financial support of the ‘Teen Visual Arts Studio’ 2022 camp!
The ‘ArtScope’ camp for 8-12 year olds and the ‘Teen Visual Arts Studio’ camps for 13-18 year old youth are annual summer youth programs sponsored by the Chickasha Area Arts Council a 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization. Financial donations in support of CAAC’s camps for children and youth and providing scholarship funds for eligible campers are greatly appreciated! Mail donations to CAAC, PO Box 505, Chickasha, OK 73023.
