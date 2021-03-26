The Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC) has scheduled its ‘STUDIO’ Visual Arts Camp for 13 to 18-year-olds
The camp will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 5-9.
‘STUDIO’ is an expansion of the ArtScope day camp which is only for 8-12 year olds. ‘STUDIO’ is for students who have ‘aged out’ of ArtScope or have never attended but want to learn more about ‘Visual Arts’.
For ‘STUDIO’, the teens will meet at the 7th Street Art Connection, 1301 S. 7th St., home of the Chickasha Area Arts Council.
Registration is required to attend and enrollment is limited to 15 teens.
Students are to bring a sack lunch each day as they will remain on-campus throughout the day. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
The total fee for the camp is $125, which includes the $25 non-refundable deposit required with each registration.
To avoid a $20 late fee, students are encouraged to register before June 30.
Applications are available online at chickashaarts.org or by emailing info@chickashaarts.org and requesting an application.
Register online at www.chickashaarts.org. The application can be printed, completed and mailed with the $25 non-refundable deposit or the full payment of $125. Checks or money orders are to be made out to ‘CAAC – STUDIO’. Mail the application and payment to CAAC-STUDIO, PO Box 505, Chickasha, OK 73023.
In the ‘STUDIO’ camp, the teens will experience ‘Visual Arts’ through drawing, still life studies, composition, two and three dimensional work, painting, medium exploration projects and more.
Angela Moore, a 2009 USAO graduate, will be the ‘STUDIO’ instructor. She has been the Ninnekah High School Art Teacher since 2011 and is also the Family and Consumer Science Educator at the school. Angela serves on the CAAC Board of Directors, is an art teacher for CAAC’s First Saturday Morning Art Classes, is a visual arts instructor for ArtScope and ‘STUDIO’, has worked with the Chickasha Community Theatre as a make-up artist and is also a freelance photographer.
For more information please call/text or email: Erin Thompson 405-388-3038 or Angela Moore 405-892-3051, info@chickashaarts.org. Also,check us out on Facebook!
Providing for one’s teenager, grandchild or someone very special to attend the ‘STUDIO’ 2021 teen camp would make a fun-filled, memorable and educational gift for them!
The ArtScope and ‘STUDIO’ camps are annual summer youth programs sponsored by the Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC), a 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization. The CAAC’s 7th Street Art Connection’ is located at 1301 S. 7th Street, Chickasha.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.