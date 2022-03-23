The Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC), a non-profit and all volunteer organization in Chickasha is pleased to offer high school seniors an opportunity to apply this spring for college scholarships valued up to $1,000.
High School Seniors enrolled in public, private or home schools in the Chickasha area may apply for a ‘Gwen Brooks Memorial Arts Scholarship’’, which was established by the CAAC in 2008.
Students wishing to apply must have been or are actively involved in the ‘Fine Arts’ in their school and/or in the community.
The ‘Fine Arts’ include: (1) Visual Arts (drawing, painting, pottery, sculpting, etc.) and (2) Performance Arts (dance, instrument, theatre, vocal).
Applicants may attend a college or university of their choice and must major in the ‘Fine Arts’ to be considered for the CAAC’s ‘Gwen Brooks Memorial Arts Scholarship’.
The completed application form, official transcript and two letters of recommendation from persons other than family must be received by the Chickasha Area Arts Council by the end of the day on Friday, April 15, 2022.
The application is available online at www.chickashaarts.org. It can also be emailed or faxed by contacting susangearhart@gmail.com.
The completed application, transcript and two letters of recommendation may be: (1) mailed to the CAAC at PO Box 505, Chickasha, OK 73023, (2) emailed to susangearhart@gmail.com or chickashaarts@gmail.com OR (3) left in an envelope labeled ‘Scholarship’ in the CAAC office located at 521 W. Chickasha Ave., Chickasha, OK on Tues. through Sat. from 10am to 5pm.
Questions: Susan 405-314-3307 or email susangearhart@gmail.com.
