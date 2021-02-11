Drivers in southern and western Oklahoma will soon see a new name on their hometown auto dealerships.
The Merit Auto Group will power on in Chickasha, Duncan and Fairview this spring. The auto group will continue to sell Chevy, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Ford vehicles.
Along with new vehicles, the dealerships will offer certified pre-owned vehicles across all makes and models. The certification reflects a high standard of inspection and dependability, backed by a 7-year, 100,000-mile limited warranty.
“We want customers to feel comfortable shopping for a new or used vehicle in a stress-free environment, without other dealerships' pressure to rush into a deal right away,” said Wade Higgins, director of automotive operations for Merit Auto Group. “Whether a customer is ready for a new car or simply wants to discuss trade-in appraisals, everyone will feel welcome and respected when they work with us.”
As the new name rolls out in Oklahoma communities, residents will be invited to grand opening events so they can experience the Merit difference.
“Our communities deserve excellence, quality and integrity, and that’s exactly what they will experience at our dealerships,” said David Le Norman, owner of Merit Auto Group. “As the fastest-growing auto group in Oklahoma, we promise to treat every customer with dignity, which is the key to gaining their trust and business.”
