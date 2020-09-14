Pumpkins are popping up everywhere as fall nears.
An upcoming Paint on Canvas Workshop will feature the festive fruit. A picture of three pumpkins will be sketched on the canvas. Participants will add paint during the workshop which will be led by Chickasha Art Center Director, Carrie Chavers.
The participant’s family name may be added to the painting in decorative script for free.
The Chickasha Art Center will hold the “Pumpkin Patch” workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the Bushwood Country Club dining room.
Cost of the workshop is $35. Participants may register at www.paintoncanvas.net or by calling 405-574-6689.
The Bushwood Country Club is located at 2900 S. 16th St. in Chickasha.
