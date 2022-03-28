The Grady County Commissioners lifted the county-wide burn ban on Monday morning.
The commissioners have gotten a lot of feedback from local farmers who need to conduct controlled burns.
Drought conditions in the county have slightly improved. The Oklahoma Mesonet Drought Map shows most of Grady County in the severe drought rather than extreme drought. A sliver of the west edge of the county is still in extreme drought.
Moreover, rain chances are increasing as spring ramps up. The National Weather Service has forecast a 70% chance of rain on Sunday night and a 20% chance of rain on Friday.
Those who plan to perform a controlled burn are asked to first call either the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at 405-224-0984 or the Grady County Fire Department at 405-448-1749.
The commissioners will reconsider the burn ban next Monday, April 4.
