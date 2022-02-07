The Grady County Commissioners lifted the county-wide burn ban on Feb. 7.
Winter storms brought some moisture to the area last week. According to maps from the National Weather Service, Grady County received between six and eight inches of snow.
However, this may not be enough to help drought conditions long-term.
In the meantime, the commissioners are asking residents to make a phone call before conducting a controlled burn. Residents may call either the Grady County Sheriff’s Office at 405-224-0984 or the Grady County Fire Department at 405-448-2749.
Commissioner Ralph Beard said he received calls from several residents who needed to conduct a controlled burn following the winter storms.
The burn ban will be re-evaluated each week depending on drought conditions. There is no precipitation in the forecast over the next ten days, Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said.
The Oklahoma Mesonet Drought Map shows a little more than 2/3 of the county in the extreme drought category. However, this data was valid as of Feb. 1, before the winter precipitation hit Grady County last week.
