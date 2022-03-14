The Grady County Commissioners have extended the burn ban an additional seven days.
Read the full burn ban here.
Grady County is now completely in the extreme drought category according to the Mesonet’s Oklahoma Drought Map. The western half of the state is also in this category with some areas in exceptional drought, which is the highest category.
There is some moisture relief later in the week, Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said. However, precipitation is still below normal.
The National Weather Service has included Grady County in their Hazardous Weather Outlook for fire weather due to high winds and low humidity. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, but otherwise the NWS forecast is dry.
Several counties surrounding Grady, including Caddo, Comanche, Stephens and Garvin Counties are all under a burn ban according to the Oklahoma Department of Forestry’s Burn Ban Map.
In spite of sending smoke signals via local and social media, the commissioners have had difficulty informing the public about the burn ban. When Grady County Sheriff’s Deputies respond to someone conducting a burn, the resident says they did not know a burn ban is in place. While a first offense typically results in a warning, violation of the burn ban may result in a $500 fine and/or imprisonment up to one year.
Residents should also be aware that if a control burn gets out of control, whether a burn ban is in place or not, they may be held liable for damages in civil court, Thompson said.
Ralph Beard, Grady County Commissioner District 3, said farmers in the county are ready to conduct controlled burns. However, the weather conditions as well as input from first responders indicate the ban is still needed.
The Grady County Commissioners unanimously agreed to continue the burn ban until March 21, when the board will reconsider extending or lifting the ban.
