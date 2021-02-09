To celebrate the 45th Black History Month, held each February in the U.S. since 1976, Chickasha’s Bullock Memorial Community Center will host its first drive-thru Soul Food Celebration from 11-2 Saturday, February 20.
This year’s Black History Month theme is The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.
“When our ancestors worked the fields, the women and children picked greens, potatoes, black-eyed peas, corn and green beans from the garden. They cooked chicken, pig’s feet, ears, tails and chitlins because that was all they had. And, at the end of the day, families thanked God for the food for their souls which is how ‘soul food’ originated,” said Charlotte Oliver, president of the Bullock Memorial Community Center Committee.
A staple since slavery, soul food reflects Black history and African culture, said Secrett Braziel.
“Grandma’s Sunday dinners after church and our family being together – that’s soul food,” exclaimed Staci Oliver. “It’s also a traditional bonding moment for the younger generations to learn how to cook those meals from their elders.”
“Soul food is the spirit of the Black man,” said Kai Blakes. “It’s something we can share with others and it brings us all closer together.”
Bruce Alexander, committee vice president said: “Supporting one another, conversations circling the table over a hot meal helped overcome life’s struggles.”
Bullock Memorial Community Center volunteers will serve Southern fried chicken wings, fresh greens, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes and homemade cornbread in exchange for a $10 per-plate donation.
In the interest of public health, patrons are asked to wait in their vehicles as volunteers take orders and serve.
The Bullock Memorial Community Center, 917 S. 1st St., was established to commemorate one of Chickasha’s pioneers, Dr. W. A. J. Bullock, a physician and surgeon who saw both Black and white patients during the 1920s and ‘30s. Dr. Bullock also championed for equality and often spoke at city council meetings. A strong proponent for education, Dr. Bullock wrote a letter of recommendation lending his support to Mrs. Ada Lois Sipuel-Fisher, the first Black woman accepted to the University of Oklahoma Law School.
“We had such a success with our last fundraiser and cannot thank everyone enough for their generosity,” added Alexander.
Funds raised by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization support arts, education and tutoring programs for area children.
For more details, call or text Charlotte Oliver at (405) 274-6268; Zelma Anikputa at (405) 905-7715 or email chickashabullock@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.