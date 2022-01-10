The Bullock Memorial Center in Chickasha will celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 17. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the center will serve a meal of golden fried chicken wings, slow-simmered beans, cornbread, dessert and a drink in exchange for each $10 donation. Due to pandemic concerns, patrons will be served outside the facility at 917 S. 1st. St.