“The community really showed a lot of support for our Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration,” said committee co-chair Charlotte Oliver. “We were able to raise money to help fund our arts and education programs for the youth and we had a wonderful time doing so.”
To honor the legacy of the civil rights forerunner and Nobel Prize winner, members of the Bullock Memorial Center hosted a drive-through celebration, where more than 150 orders of chicken wings, beans, cornbread and desserts were served in exchange for donations. Proceeds support the organization’s education and arts programs.
Co-chair Bruce Alexander said this year’s celebration raised more money than in past years. He anticipates more support as the center grows. “We saw a lot of regular supporters and quite a few new faces,” he said. “We hope to continue to see the support grow for years to come.”
Chickasha’s Bullock Memorial Center, 917 S. 1st Street, honors Dr. William A. J. Bullock, the Black physician and surgeon who saw both Black and white patients during the 1920s and ’30s. Dr. Bullock served as president of the local chapter of the NAACP and advocated for improving race relations and living conditions.
“We’re grateful for the community support, and our staff of volunteers really went the extra mile,” said Oliver. “We thank each and every one of you.”
Chickasha’s Bullock Memorial Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting education and arts for our thriving city, is planning a February event to honor Black History Month, Alexander said.
