In the interest of public health, in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines, the Bullock Memorial Center Foundation Committee has decided to cancel its Fall Festival, which was scheduled for Saturday, October 10.
The decision comes as COVID-19 cases in Grady County have increased.
The Bullock Memorial Center, 917 S. 1st St., was established to honor one of Chickasha’s first surgeons and family physicians, Dr. William Arthur J. Bullock, (1877-1946).
Dr. Bullock is listed as one of Chickasha’s Pioneers (1894-1904). He was president of the local chapter of the NAACP and a member of the Negro Chamber of Commerce. Championing for the Black community, Dr. Bullock frequently petitioned the Chickasha City Council to improve race relations and living conditions for Blacks during the 1920s and 1930s.
“We regretfully made the decision to cancel the event, but we feel as though it would be in the best interest of everyone involved,” said Secrett Braziel, committee volunteer. “We do look forward to visiting with the community but at this time we’d rather not risk the health of our supporters and their families.”
The Bullock Memorial Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to promote education in a thriving community. For more details, find Bullock Memorial Center on Facebook or email chickashabullock@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.