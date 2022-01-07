The beginning of the year is the time to pause and consider our goals for the new year. Join Virginia Savage, LCSW, Art Therapist, at the Chickasha Public Library on Wednesday, January 19 at 2:30 p.m. to continue our community conversation about mental health and how we can improve our resilience to whatever life brings.
The Building Resilience program is free of charge, however, space is limited and registration is required. To register, call 405-222-6075 or visit the library at 527 W Iowa.
In this program, you will learn a smart method to create achievable goals and then use two-dimensional materials to create unique vision boards for 2022. Participants will have the opportunity to share their thoughts on the process.
All necessary materials will be provided, however, participants may want to bring images of their own for the vision board.
Bring your imagination, and join us!
This program is funded through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
