The war continues for some veterans after they come home.
About 17 U.S. Veterans die by suicide every day, Chickasha City Manager and U.S. Air Force Veteran, Tyler Brooks, said.
“At its peak in 2017, that number was 22 per day. That’s four times more deaths than combat since 9/11. So, until that number is zero, that mission continues. We must be looking out for those members.”
Brooks served in the Airforce for eight and a half years. He attained the rank of Captain and served as a Flight Commander and Assistant Professor of Aerospace Studies in South Daytona, Florida. Among his numerous accomplishments include saving the U.S. more than $15 million by creating the first backup U.S. communications circuit in the Middle East. He was also selected to instruct one of the largest ROTC detachments in the country.
Brooks, his wife Gail and their five children moved to Chickasha in October 2021 when Brooks was hired as City Manager. This year, he was the guest speaker of the Grady County Memorial Day program, which was held in Shannon Springs Park on May 30.
Brooks said he was deployed twice in relatively safe areas. He witnessed the strain on other veterans, particularly those who had served multiple deployments.
“When you go on eight or nine or 10 deployments and you see your brothers and sisters slowly stop coming back, it has an effect on you.”
Brooks asked the community to remember these veterans who are still struggling.
“So, as we take a day of remembrance and honor those who have died serving our country, let’s not forget to remember the living as well, because the war is not over for them. These men and women might be your coworkers. They might be your brother or sister. They might be a friend.”
Brooks said there are multiple resources for veterans who are struggling, such as the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter in Chickasha, the American Legion and others.
“If you’re someone who is struggling, don’t suffer in silence. Reach out to the DAV, the VA, another veteran or healthcare professionals. We’ve got your back.”
The DAV Chapter 17 is located at 101 N. 6th St. in Chickasha. A service officer is available Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The DAV is also open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They can be reached at (405) 448-5110.
The Hurst-Beaton Post 54 American Legion of Chickasha meets at noon the first and third Monday of each month at the Rock Island Grill. Call 405-222-8918 for more information.
Veterans and their loved ones may seek 24/7, confidential crisis support through the Veteran Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, text 833255 or receive chat support online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net.
