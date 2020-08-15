Brookdale resident, William A. Richey got a visit from daughter Hyla Richey and friend, Mike Graham, on Friday. They brought a special canine guest—Tilly—who used to live with William.
William had not seen his daughter or any in-person visitors since March, when nursing homes across the state closed due to COVID-19 precautions.
Brookdale began porch visits on Aug. 14, shortly after approval from the state. About 18 guests had visited a resident at Brookdale by mid-afternoon on Friday.
Mattie Malone, Activities Director at Brookdale, said visits will take place Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by appointment.
While Brookdale is excited to open the porch for residents to see their loved ones in person, the facility is taking several precautions. All guests must maintain a social distance of six feet, residents and guests wear masks. Only four people are allowed to visit at one time. The cushions have been removed from the wicker chairs and the porch area is sanitized between visitors. Moreover, visitors are screened by temperature checks upon arrival.
