Braum’s will be celebrating National Ice Cream Day by offering all customers single dip ice cream cones for 75 cents.
Braum’s announced that all locations will be offering the sweet deal this Sunday, July 18.
Moreover, Braum’s stated they will be scooping out six new flavors this summer: sticky bun, french chocolate macaroon, white chocolate strawberry tart, fried caramel toffee pie, cocoa banana and pistachio almond chocolate chip.
The Braum Family Farm is located in Tuttle, where there is a processing plant, bakery, dairy herd and milking operation, according to a news release.
The Chickasha Braum's is located at 2028 S 4th St.
