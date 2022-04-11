Say “Aloha” to Braum’s new tropical sensation, The Aloha Burger. It is the perfect combination of sweet & tangy. We start with a sweet Hawaiian bun topped with a 100% pure beef patty. We then add a fresh, grilled pineapple ring, smoked Provolone cheese, a bed of spinach, sliced tomato, and a wave of Braum’s tangy dipping sauce. Also available with grilled or crispy chicken. Available for a limited time only at your neighborhood Braum’s.
Braum’s is also releasing six new ice cream flavors and featuring 4 of those as Fancy Sundaes for the spring and summer. The new ice cream flavor offerings include Peach Triple Berry, Sopapilla Cheesecake, Neapolitan Cookie, Banana Nut Bread, Triple Berry Cheesecake, and Cookie Brownie Delight.
If peach is your favorite, Braum’s Peach Triple Berry frozen yogurt is for you. It has a peach yogurt base, chunks of peach and a triple berry swirl. You can get this as a sundae, too. We use our freshly baked vanilla Bundt cakes, top it with Peach Triple Berry frozen yogurt, strawberry topping, whipped cream, a cherry and sprinkles.
Our new Sopapilla Cheesecake ice cream has hints of cinnamon with pieces of cheesecake and sopapilla mixed in. This is also available as a sundae—it has vanilla Bundt cakes topped with the Sopapilla Cheesecake ice cream, caramel topping, whipped cream, and a cherry.
The Neapolitan Cookie has pieces of strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate cookies mixed in. It is a new twist on the classic Neapolitan we all know and love. This also comes as a sundae. It has vanilla Bundt cakes, Neapolitan Cookie ice cream, marshmallow topping, whipped cream, a cherry and rainbow sprinkles.
Braum’s Banana Nut Bread is a frozen take on one of your favorite bakery items. This creation starts with a banana base and contains pieces of banana bread, cinnamon glazed walnuts and a mascarpone swirl. This creation also comes as a sundae served on vanilla Bundt cakes topped with Banana Nut Bread ice cream, caramel topping, a whole banana sliced over whipped cream with a cherry on top.
Of course, one cheesecake ice cream is not enough. Try our Triple Berry Cheesecake ice cream loaded with pieces of pound cake and white chocolate raspberry filled candies.
And last but not least, we have a creation for all of our chocolate lovers. Our Cookie Brownie delight is a new twist on the classic cookies and cream. Made with a brown sugar fudge base, this ice cream contains chocolate chips and pieces of chocolate cookies and fudge brownies.
These new items are available for a limited time only, so head to your neighborhood Braum’s to find your new favorite!
*These flavors will be available in 3-pints in Braum’s Fresh Market as well as on the fountain side. All flavors are subject to availability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.