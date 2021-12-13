Tuesday, December 14 will be an exciting day for ice cream and dairy fans in the Yukon and surrounding Oklahoma City area. Braum’s is opening its most prominent location to date in the state.
The new location at 3001 S. Sara Rd. is unique compared to other Braum’s stores. The 16 and a half foot ceilings and the natural light in the dining area are very inviting. The Fresh Market is also the largest that can be found in most of Braum’s stores, with over 1600 square feet to showcase Braum’s products. Store hours will be 6:00 a.m.to 10:45 p.m.
This location is just under 6,500 square feet total, with seating inside for about 70 guests. It also features an outdoor covered patio with seating for nearly 40 people. If you don’t want to make a trip inside, you can take a trip through the store’s double drive-thru for a quick and convenient visit.
The only other location like this store is just outside of Lubbock, Texas, in Wolfforth. The store there is almost identical to this one.
“When we first started envisioning this location, we wanted something that stood out and allowed us to offer customers a beautiful store that provided an exceptional customer experience,” said Drew Braum, President and CEO of the company. “Our vision became a reality in Wolfforth, and we are excited to now offer this new layout in Yukon.
The new Braum’s store will host a Grand Opening celebration week starting Monday, January 3, running through Sunday, January 9. Customers will receive scratch-to-win cards for a chance to win a FREE HD TV, wireless headphones, a laptop computer, as well as free Braum’s food and merchandise. You must go inside to receive the scratch-to-win cards. Supplies are limited and will be handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis.
On Saturday, January 8, kids can get a free single dip of ice cream from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. inside the store (Kids must be fifteen (15) or under and accompanied by a parent. Offer not available through the drive-thru).
The company currently has a few limited time only offerings:
- Spicy Chicken Sandwiches
- Served original style with lettuce, tomato and Braum’s sauce
- Or club style with lettuce, tomato, Braum’s sauce, bacon and American cheese
- Holiday Ice Cream is now available in three-pint containers from the Fresh Market & in ice cream cones or shakes at the fountain counter (subject to availability):
- Gingerbread, Pumpkin, Peppermint, Peppermint Chocolate Chip, Egg Nog and Hot Chocolate
Other holiday items that are also available:
- The Cinnamon Crumb Cake and Peppermint Brownie Sundae
- Braum’s famous Egg Nog drink (half gallon)
- Egg Nog & Pumpkin Spice Lattes, available at participating stores
- Pies:
- Pecan & Pumpkin
- Holiday Bakery Items:
- Banana Nut Bread, Cranberry Bread, Pumpkin Bread, the Cranberry Pecan Bagel and the Cinnamon Crumb Cake
Braum’s stores feature an old-fashioned ice cream fountain along with a grill area for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
The stores also offer a fully stocked grocery store with more than 100 fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and fresh-from-the-farm dairy products. Plus, online Fresh Market Ordering is now available!
Customers can download Braum’s Fresh Market app for free through the app store on their mobile device by searching for Braum’s. They can also utilize the online ordering website: orders.braums.com to shop. Online ordering and pickup are subject to availability. New customers can receive $5 off their first order when using the code GET5 at checkout. It can only be used once per customer and is not valid for in-store purchases. The order minimum is $20 before applicable tax. This service is only available for Fresh Market grocery pickup.
Braum’s entire dairy operation is in Tuttle, Oklahoma. It consists of the farm, ice cream plant, bakery and warehouse. Braum’s raises their cows and processes the milk to make ice cream and dairy items they sell in their Fresh Market. Braum’s makes their signature loaves of bread, cookies, ice cream cones, cinnamon rolls, and more at the bakery. Then, everything is distributed from Braum’s warehouse onto Braum’s trucks to head to the stores.
Quality and freshness are a top priority for Braum’s, which is why each store gets a truck with fresh food every other day. The company is vertically integrated from the ground up.
The newest location brings Braum’s stores in operation to 302. All stores are located in a five-state area: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, and Arkansas.
