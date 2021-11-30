An 82-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was injured in a wreck on Thursday.
The collision occurred on OK-19, at County Road 2910, near Alex, at 4:42 p.m. on Nov. 25, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
Benita Parker, of Bradley, was the passenger of a Ford Focus driven by Albert Parker, 84. Albert was treated and released with internal injuries. Benita was admitted to OU Medical Center in critical condition with internal injuries.
According to OHP’s report, the Ford Focus was northbound on County Road 2910. A Jeep was eastbound on OK-19. OHP reported that the Ford Focus pulled into the path of the Jeep and struck the vehicle on the driver’s side. The driver of the Jeep, Justin Bennett, 29, of Oklahoma City, was not injured.
