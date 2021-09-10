Oklahoma Blood Institute is on the hunt for blood donors to make a lifesaving difference for their fellow Oklahomans.
Join University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma at a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 11:00 to 4:00, on Tuesday, September 14 at USAO Student Center.
Successful blood donors will receive a free limited-edition, Bigfoot-inspired t-shirt.
In addition, for a limited time only, all donors will receive Hemoglobin A1C blood sugar testing, which can help monitor diabetes risk.
“Blood donation has always been an easy way to help a neighbor,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Now, it’s also an easy and free way to test your average blood sugar level to be better informed about your health. We’re excited to offer this testing to our donors as part of their lifesaving blood donation.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities as well as all air ambulances statewide. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Blood can be donated every 56 days. Platelets can be given as often as every seven days, up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.