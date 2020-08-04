Oklahoma Blood Institute knows this summer is different, and it may be a time for staycations or camping trips. Oklahoma Blood Institute needs donors to help rebuild the blood supply in response to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and is urging healthy adults to take some time to save lives this summer.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive with Plainview Mennonite Church on Monday, August 10 from 5:00 to 8:00 at Plainview Mennonite Church, 862 County Road 1310. Individuals ages sixteen and up are urged to give blood. Appointments are needed to participate.
Donors will receive a free summer camper t-shirt, a coupon for a free honey butter chicken biscuit from Whataburger and their choice of one free entry voucher to Frontier City or Science Museum Oklahoma, or two free entries to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park, to be redeemed at yourbloodinstitute.org. Oklahoma Blood Institute supports the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
Free COVID-19 antibody screening will be offered to donors eighteen and older.* Masks are required for all donors and will be provided if needed.
“The COVID-19 pandemic led to a record number of blood drive cancellations in recent months,” said Daren Coats, Vice President of Southwest Division Operations. “Because the need for blood is constant, and increases during the summer, local patients are counting on our heroic donors more than ever.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donor centers and mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods, decontaminating work and common areas and equipment frequently. In addition, donor centers and mobile blood drives have been adapted to allow for social distancing. Staff members and donors will also have their temperatures taken before starting work or entering the facility.
Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations.Oklahoma Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.
