Oklahoma Blood Institute is helping Oklahomans spring into summer fun by giving every donor a chance to win a boat or Traeger grill, as a thank you for helping save lives through blood donation.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive with Chickasha Community on Friday, May 14, from 12:30 to 5:30 at The Bloodmobile In The YMCA Parking Lot – 725 W Chickasha Ave. Individuals ages sixteen and up are urged to give blood.
Donors who give May 2-May 31 will be entered to win a Ranger RT178 boat, as well as entered for a weekly Traeger grill giveaway.
Successful blood donors will also receive a special summer t-shirt and their choice of one free adult admission to Science Museum Oklahoma, one free adult admission to Frontier City Theme Park or two free admissions to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.
“Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We’re so thankful to our loyal summer partners for helping us reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need.”
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. While COVID-19 vaccination is not required of blood donors, those who have been vaccinated can donate immediately, assuming they are feeling well. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.