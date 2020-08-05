Those who need to “take a bit” or those who want to “give a bit” may visit the Blessing Box located at 1323 Missouri Ave. in Chickasha.
The Blessing Box will contain food and clothing available for anyone who needs a helping hand.
Those with donations of food or clothing may leave these on the porch.
Heidi Harrison said she set up the Blessing Box when she learned that Chickasha did not have one.
Harrison has become known locally for her efforts to help the homeless over the last few years.
Harrison, who has a disability, said she receives help from friends in setting up special projects for those in need.
She even has a Facebook group dedicated to providing assistance for local people: “Heidi helping the homeless in Chickasha and surrounding areas.”
Harrison said the Blessing Box is her summer project. In the upcoming months she said she is planning a book box as well as a coat giveaway.
For the coat giveaway, Harrison said she would like to see messages of encouragement included with the coats. In addition to providing warmth, Harrison said she hopes the project will open a conversation about kindness.
