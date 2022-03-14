The City of Blanchard held their annual St. Patrick's Day parade on Saturday, March 12. The parade was a little shorter this year due to some cancelations, but several local civic groups and businesses made the most of the sunny afternoon.
Blanchard's St. Patrick's Day Parade marches down Main St.
- Jessica Lane
Obituaries
Services for Betty Jean (Hammond) Foster, 93, of Ada, formerly of Chickasha are 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel, Cary Gerth will officiate. Burial will follow at Swan Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Foster died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at her home.
Celebration for Kaycie Burch-Morgan, 46, of Oklahoma City 10 a.m. March 7 John Ireland Funeral Home in Moore. Internment 2 p.m. Fairlawn Cemetery in Chickasha. Viewing Saturday 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sunday 1:30 to 8:30 p.m. Condolences www.johnirelandfuneralhome.com.
