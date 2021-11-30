Blanchard to celebrate Mardi Gras Style ‘Cajun Christmas”
Pixabay

The City of Blanchard will deck the halls with Mardi Gras beads next Saturday. 

On Dec. 11, Blanchard will hold an all-day Mardi Gras-themed Cajun Christmas. 

The festivities will begin early in the afternoon at Blanchard City Hall, where there will be food trucks, train rides and pictures with Santa from 2 to 4 p.m. 

At 4 p.m., the Shop Blanchard Give-away will commence. Then, at 5 p.m. the kindergarteners of Blanchard will perform a Christmas concert.  

At 6 p.m., Blanchard’s Lighted Parade will illuminate Main St. Entry forms are available on the City of Blanchard Facebook page. 

