Blanchard to celebrate Mardi Gras Style ‘Cajun Christmas”

The City of Blanchard will deck the halls with Mardi Gras beads next Saturday.
On Dec. 11, Blanchard will hold an all-day Mardi Gras-themed Cajun Christmas.
The festivities will begin early in the afternoon at Blanchard City Hall, where there will be food trucks, train rides and pictures with Santa from 2 to 4 p.m.
At 4 p.m., the Shop Blanchard Give-away will commence. Then, at 5 p.m. the kindergarteners of Blanchard will perform a Christmas concert.
At 6 p.m., Blanchard’s Lighted Parade will illuminate Main St. Entry forms are available on the City of Blanchard Facebook page.
