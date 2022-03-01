Grady County residents can follow the rainbow—or US-62—to Blanchard’s St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on March 12.
The City of Blanchard welcomes residents to get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit by dressing as leprechauns.
Celtic pub band, Black Oak Shillelagh, will kick off the festivities with Irish music at 3:30 p.m. The musical trio is known for their Irish and Scottish pub music which is expressed through guitar, violin, bodhran, whistle and vocals.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. at 10th and Main St.
There is still time to sign up to join the parade. The City of Blanchard posted a parade entry form on their Facebook on March 1. Churches, civic or community groups, businesses and individuals are all eligible to join the parade by float, foot, band, vehicle or a combination of these.
