A Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old Blanchard woman with dementia/Alzheimer’s is still in effect.
Shirley Pickard went missing on Monday afternoon at about 3:30 p.m.
Blanchard Police are requesting the public’s help, especially those with security cameras.
“We are still working hard to find Shirley Pickard, but need your help! Please keep eyes on our [Facebook for updates on what we need,” a post from the department said.
“Currently, we are looking for ANYONE that has security cameras outside their homes, to check your footage and see if Shirley walked by. This will help us develop a timeline and direction of travel.”
The Blanchard Police Department say they may be forming search teams in the near future.
“Thank you again for all of your help! When we are ready to form search teams for today, we will post it here.”
Pickard is described as a white female with dark brown hair. She may be walking with a limb from her right leg being bowed out.
Oklahoma Missing People have also been spreading the word about the Pickard. They say she is about 5’4 and 150-160 lbs. They report she may have been wearing a pink top and dark jean capris.
Those with any information about Pickard’s whereabouts should immediately call Blanchard Police at 405-485-9391.
