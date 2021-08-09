A new novel by Brooklyn, an author from Blanchard, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
“The Alpha”is inspired by a recurring dream. Protagonist, Pandora, embarks on a journey to discover her true nature.
Pandora has had the same dream since she was seven. She dreams of a cottage in a clearing and a white wolf chasing her through the woods. When one day her dream shows her more than she has ever seen before, she sets out on a journey with her two best friends to discover who or what she truly is.
Brooklyn has always loved to read and write. When not reading or writing, she can be found binge watching Friends or playing Minecraft. The Alpha is the first book she has ever had published.
The Alpha is a 244-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 and eBook ($13.00). To buy the book visit the online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-alpha/.
