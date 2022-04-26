Legends Pub House & Venue will open its doors on April 27.
Black Stone Cherry will headline the event with special guest, Ayron Jones. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. This event is for guests 21 and older.
Tickets are available at www.ticketstorm.com. Guests can choose from general admission tickets for $25, VIP front row or bar stool seats for $45 and two different table packages for groups of four to eight.
The concert venue has been a long time in the making, located at the old Eduardo’s Mexican restaurant.
In addition to a main stage for music, the venue has a restaurant and bar stocked with craft beers, cocktails and wine. Local artist Carrie Chavers has painted large acrylic portraits of rock and country legends on the walls.
Legends Pub House & Venue is located at 3127 S. 4th St. in Chickasha,
