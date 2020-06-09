A House Democrat Monday said the governor missed the mark when he hosted a race roundtable minus female panelists, young activists or organizers of the state’s Black Lives Matter movement.
“It’s unfortunate,” said state Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City. “There (are) a lot of leaders that could have given the governor a lot of great insight into what is really going on. I think that’s an opportunity that he really missed out on.”
Lowe, who serves as vice chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus, said Gov. Kevin Stitt selected donors and friends to serve. The four-member panel discussed the topic of race in a pre-recorded video released Sunday night on Facebook and YouTube. The nearly hour-long video also is slated to air 7 p.m. Tuesday KAUT-TV in Oklahoma City.
The video was released as Oklahomans continue to protest racial inequality and the death of Minnesota man George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.
The discussion also focused on solutions, how the state can heal and create opportunities for a better future.
Featured panelists included Clarence Hill, founder of Stronger Together; Todd Gibson, the Moore police chief; Capt. Marcus Williams, with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office; and Herbert Cooper, with People’s Church Oklahoma City.
Lowe said at least three of the four panelists are registered Republicans. No one invited to participate has advocated on the front lines, and there was no pushback on the Republican governor. Lowe said he felt the conversation focused largely on what can be done for police officers.
He said his caucus was not invited to participate and learned of the discussion after it was already taped
“(Stitt) was in a safe place,” Lowe said. “We’ve had conversations on this issue for years. Enough with the safe conversations on this issue. It’s time for hard, decisive conversations about it.”
Stitt plans to do another video with Rose Washington, Tulsa Economic Development Corp. creative capital CEO, in the coming days, said Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesman.
He said Stitt had hoped to include Washington in the original panel, but their schedules did not align.
“He made it clear during the event that it was one step of many, not a comprehensive, one-time discussion,” Hannema said. “As the governor for all 4 million Oklahomans, he applauds community leaders at all levels who step up and engage voices different from their own.”
But State Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, said the panel selection could have broadened to offer additional insight.
Goodwin, who serves as the state’s Legislative Black Caucus chair, said Stitt referred to the death of Floyd, and said he didn’t want it to happen in Oklahoma.
She said multiple black Oklahomans already have died at the hands of police.
Goodwin said Stitt also asked what elected officials could do.
“For years, the Black Caucus collectively has created bills related to law enforcement reform only to meet disregard and rejection from leadership,” she said. “I have personally filed legislation addressing hate crimes, police body camera usage and excessive force. None of these bills were heard on the House floor.”
Her caucus, along with community police reform advocates and activists, are engaged in creating policy, Goodwin said.
“Beyond conversation, we need good legislation to be implemented,” she said.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.