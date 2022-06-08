A fundraiser at a Blanchard pharmacy is giving women's health a lift.
Local businesses have decorated bras with flowers, feathers, pearls and even Dum-Dum lollipops. Another bra is decorated like two decadent cupcakes. This whimsical display is hosted by Blanchard Drug and Gift at 1203 N. Council Rd. in Blanchard.
The fundraiser is called Bizarre Brassiere Bazaar. For $1, residents can vote for their favorite decorated bra. Proceeds will go towards sponsoring mammograms at the Women’s Health Fair on June 15.
Names will be drawn to determine the free mammogram winners. So far, the proceeds from the Bizarre Brassiere Bazaar will fund one mammogram. Two businesses have also sponsored a mammogram each. Lisa Standridge, of Blanchard Drug and Gift, said the pharmacy hopes to raise enough funds to sponsor more mammograms at the fair.
The Women’s Health Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Blanchard Drug and Gift on Wednesday, June 15. The OU Breast Health Mobile Mammogram Bus will be on site. Mobile Dexa scans will also be available to determine bone density. To receive a mammogram or Dexa scan, women can make an appointment by calling the pharmacy at 405-485-2112.
The Women’s Health Fair will also have free mini chair massages courtesy of the Jessica Cline Salon from 10 a.m. to noon. Nurses with Norman Regional Health will also be available to discuss pelvic floor dysfunction. Clinical pharmacist, Melissa Bolek, will provide Bio-Identical hormone testing and consultation. Ideal Protein Weight management program coaches will also be at the fair. The RX Skin Care line will also be on display.
Attendees may also win a gift basket full of local merchandise and coupons. Norman Regional will also have a gift basket that includes a free heart and lung scan.
For more information, visit the Blanchard Drug and Gift Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.