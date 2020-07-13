The Friends of the Chickasha Area Arts Council invite the community to attend the dedication of the ‘Bill Wallace Literary Landmark’ on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00am.
The ceremony will be held at Centennial Park, 801-899 S. 7th St., Chickasha, OK. This is the former Intermediate School location.
Speakers and presenters at the dedication will include members of the Friends of the Libraries in Oklahoma (FOLIO), Chickasha Mayor Chris Mosley, former students of Bill Wallace, and members of his family.
Chickasha is the hometown of the beloved children’s author, Bill Wallace. He was born and raised in Chickasha and gained nation-wide popularity as an author of 38 children’s books. He was the recipient of 22 state awards, received the Arrell M. Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
As a lifetime resident of Chickasha, Mr. Wallace was a student, teacher and principal in the Chickasha Public School system. The many places he visited and events he had in life influenced the themes he chose to write about in his books. From his first published book, A Dog Called Kitty, to his last, That Doggone Calf, Bill entertained and educated children. He definitely made a difference in the literary world for kids!
Several months ago, United for Libraries, Literary Landmarks Register, invited the Friends of the Chickasha Public Library to apply for a Literary Landmark designation in Chickasha to honor Bill Wallace for his work. The Literary Landmarks Association was founded in 1986 by former Friends of Libraries U.S.A. President Frederick G. Ruffner to encourage the dedication of historic literary sites. More than 120 Literary Landmarks have been dedicated across the country and now, Chickasha, Oklahoma will be added to that list with the dedication of the ‘Bill Wallace Literary Landmark’!
This is a great honor for the late Bill Wallace, his family and the Chickasha Community. For this special recognition, a plaque will be placed in Centennial Park on south 7th Street, designating the Landmark. In addition, a permanent display of Mr. Wallace’s books and other items will be housed at the Chickasha Public Library.
