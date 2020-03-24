featured
Bill Braum, founder of Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores, dies at 92
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Patty Jo Drake, 79, of Chickasha, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020. Services are pending.
Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Special Young Adults, 826 W. Oregon Ave., Chickasha, OK. Serge Jeffery West, 47, of Blanchard, Oklahoma passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Joplin, Missouri. He was born March 24, 1972 in Kingsville, Texas to Donal…
Memorial services for Charles B. "Mickey" Thompson Minco, have been postpone to a later date.
Most Popular
Articles
- Oklahoma State Health Department reports first case of COVID-19 in Grady County
- Walmart reduces hours again, introduce item limitations and senior shopping hour
- OSDH SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19
- Chickasha Public Schools answers questions about shutdown
- Situation update for COVID-19; 67 positive cases, two deaths in Oklahoma
- OSDH Update: 81 positive cases of COVID-19
- Bill Braum, founder of Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores, dies at 92
- OSHD: Cases of COVID-19 climb to 106 positive cases, 3 deaths
- Tuttle Police Officer self-quarantines after possible exposure to COVID-19
- Grady County Assessor to mail “Notice of Change in Valuation” notices
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.