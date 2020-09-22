The Bedlam Blood Battle is on again this fall, and it’s time to save lives and support your favorite team with Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting a blood drive at Canadian Valley Technology Center on Friday, September 25, from 8:00 to 3:00 at Canadian Valley Technology Center, on the bloodmobile. Individuals ages sixteen and up are urged to give blood. Appointments are needed to participate.
Donors will receive a free t-shirt in OSU orange or OU crimson to show their pride for their team. Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, non-profit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.* Masks are required for all donors and will be provided if needed.
“Autumn is beginning in uncertain times, but one thing is always certain—patients need blood 365 days a year,” said Daren Coats Vice President of Southwest Division Operations of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “We urge all healthy adults to help support patients who rely on blood and blood products for the treatment of life-threatening illnesses or injuries.”
Blood drives will be managed according to CDC safety recommendations. Oklahoma Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.
Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.
