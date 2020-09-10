‘Back the Blue Walk’ takes place in Chickasha this Saturday

The Grady County community is invited to show their support for local law enforcement this Saturday.
Participants will meet in the parking lot of the Grady County Fairgrounds between 9:30 and 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 12. There will be a short welcoming and the walk will begin at 10:30 a.m.
The walk will extend from the fairgrounds, down the Grand Ave. Extension to the Chickasha Sports Complex parking lot.
The event organizer is Shayne Melton, a former Chickasha Police Officer who currently serves as a Deputy Sheriff with the Grady County Sheriff’s Office.
Participants are asked to wear blue and get creative with signs (within family friendly guidelines).
Supporters from Grady County and the state of Oklahoma are welcome to participate.
Those who are unable to participate in the walk are welcome to stand along the edges of the walk route on the Grande Ave. Extension, leading to the sports complex, and wave signs or flags.
Face masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged but not required.
