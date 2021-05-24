The Infant Crisis Services’ BabyMobile will be returning to Chickasha early next month.
The BabyMobile will provide drive-through diaper donations, available to children from infant to three-years-old.
According to the Infant Crisis Center, the donations are first come, first serve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 10 in the YMCA parking lot at 725 W. Chickasha Ave.
The Oklahoma City Infant Crisis Center office also accepts drive-through appointments at their location from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Visit infantcrisis.org for more information.
