BabyMobile brings drive-thru diapers to Chickasha May 19

Due to COVID-19, the BabyMobile will offer a drive-thru diaper distribution in the parking lot at Chickasha High School on May 19. The BabyMobile is first come, first served from 10am – 2pm. No appointment is necessary. The services are available to anyone with a child under the age of four. To keep everyone safe, families can remain in their vehicles.
The BabyMobile serves as a formula and diaper pantry on wheels. It is the first of its kind in Oklahoma. The goal is to break down the transportation barrier that prevents many families from receiving assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.