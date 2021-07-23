The 2020 Holiday sensation that went viral all over the world, the Chickasha Leg Lamp, is back in Downtown Chickasha this weekend for Christmas in July. The 40-foot inflatable that sits on a 10-foot wooden box marked “Fragile” was inflated and secured this morning. At the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association Redbud Awards last month, the Chickasha Leg Lamp received the 2021 Merit Award for Outstanding New Attraction as well as the 2021 Redbud Award for Outstanding Media Coverage.
Last December, the Chickasha Economic Development Council paid homage to longtime Chickasha resident Noland James by having the customized inflatable Leg Lamp manufactured and put up. James, who was on the original committee that started the nationally recognized Festival of Light, was recognized in his obituary as the creator of the Leg Lamp when he was an instructor at the OU school of Visual Art.
As part of the Christmas in July festivities, the Chickasha Community Theater is showing the movie “A Christmas Story” Thursday evening at the historic Washita Theater in Downtown Chickasha. The movie is free and is part of the Downtown Chickasha’s Thursday Tidings, where local shops stay open until the movie begins at 7 pm.
On Saturday, the Chickasha Economic Development Council and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce are hosting a Christmas Cool Down Concert and Block Party in front of the Leg Lamp. There will be free inflatable water slides, a free Summer Santa Snow Cone Social, free face painting and arts and crafts for kids. The free concert will start at 7:30 with Billy Davis and the Band of Brothers and The Imaginaries will take the stage at 8:30 and play until 10 pm. There will be a brief fireworks show after the concert.
The theme of “free family fun” is possible thanks to SaltCreek Casino, Hilliary Communications and the many other sponsors.
