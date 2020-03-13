The Chickasha Police Department and Grady County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect after a lengthly standoff on Thursday night.
James Burgess had been reported as unwanted at the residence, located in the 1700 block of 7th St. Authorities learned Burgess had three outstanding felony warrants, according to a report from the Chickasha Police Department. Officers responded at about 10 p.m.
When police initially tried to make contact with James Burgess, who was standing on the porch, he fled inside, locked and barricaded the door, the report said.
After a five and half hour standoff, authorities deployed OC gas and explosive distraction before making entry. Burgess was found hiding inside the home.
He was taken into custody and transported to the Grady County Law Enforcement Center.
According to CPD, Burgess was wanted on felony warrants in Oklahoma County for failure to appear on possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony and order to appear or pay, as well as a warrant for probation revocation in Rockwell County, Texas. It was later discovered Burgess also had a misdemeanor warrant out of Grady County for domestic assault and battery.
