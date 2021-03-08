Native grasslands are among the most altered and imperiled ecosystems in the world—and one of the least protected. Throughout Oklahoma these critical ecosystems are increasingly fragmented and degraded through unsustainable agricultural uses, proliferation of invasive plants and vegetation, encroaching human development, and poor grazing practices. As a result, many iconic grassland bird species including the Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Eastern Meadowlark, and Bobwhite Quail along with other wildlife are declining at an alarming rate. Across the Great Plains and in Oklahoma specifically the National Audubon Society and its partner organizations are working to regenerate and restore these critical ecosystems.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Oklahoma Tribal Conservation Advisory Council (OTCAC), in cooperation with the National Audubon Society, Oklahoma, Pheasants Forever, Inc. and Quail Forever are offering a Free Virtual Webinar titled “Audubon Conservation Ranching Initiative in Oklahoma” at 1 p.m., on March 24.
You don’t have to leave the house, the field or the barn, we will bring it to you through a Zoom Meeting (Please see registration information below).
The meeting will include background on Pheasants Forever, Inc and Quail Forever, and background on the Audubon Society. There will be a presentation on Audubon Conservation Ranching Initiative in Oklahoma, followed by discussion and a question and answer period.
Pheasants Forever, including its quail conservation division, Quail Forever, is the nation's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to upland habitat conservation. Pheasants Forever’s mission is to conserve pheasants, quail, and all other wildlife through habitat improvements, public access, education, and conservation advocacy. Local chapters are empowered to determine how 100 percent of their locally raised conservation funds are spent; a national conservation organization that operates through this truly grassroots structure.
The National Audubon Society protects birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow, throughout the Americas using science, advocacy, education, and on-the-ground conservation. The Audubon Conservation Ranching Initiative is an innovative, market-based approach that connects conservation-conscious consumers to Tribes, farmers, and ranchers that employ bird-friendly management practices in raising their livestock. By certifying ranches that meet their protocols, they empower meat eating consumers to support grassland bird conservation with their purchases. They are striving to provide an economic incentive for ranchers to maximize bird habitat across millions of acres.
The webinar is open to the public. To attend participants will need to register in advance via the link below and follow the link in the email generated after registration to attend. It is that easy! If reasonable accommodation is needed, please notify Dr. Carol Crouch, NRCS, Carol.Crouch@ok.usda.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.