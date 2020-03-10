ArtScope ‘STUDIO’ Camp begins June 1

The Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC) is pleased to offer ArtScope ‘STUDIO’, a one week ‘Fine Arts’ day camp 13 to 18-year-olds.
Applications are available online at chickashaarts.org.
The ’STUDIO’ camp is held a week before the two-week Artscope day camp.
The ‘STUDIO’ camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 1 through 5 at the 7th Street Art Connection, 1301 S. 7th St., home of the Chickasha Area Arts Council.
This is the 4th year of CAAC offering ‘STUDIO’ camp, which was planned and designed specifically for teens who had ‘aged out of’ or who had never attended ArtScope but wanted to learn more about ‘Visual Arts’. ArtScope is for 8 to 12-year-olds and is a two-week ‘Fine Arts’ day camp. It will be held this summer from June 8 to 19 on the USAO campus.
In ‘STUDIO’, the 13-18 year olds will learn about and experience ‘Visual Arts’ through drawing, painting and mixed media projects. They will also work with wire sculptures and learn techniques in creating murals.
‘STUDIO’ enrollment is limited to 15 teens. Students are to bring a sack lunch each day as they will remain on-campus throughout the day. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
The ‘STUDIO’ instructor is Angela Moore, a 2009 USAO graduate. She has been the Ninnekah High School Art Teacher since 2011 and is the Family and Consumer Science Educator at the school. Angela serves on the CAAC Board of Directors and is an art teacher for CAAC’s First Saturday Morning Art Classes. She has been a visual arts instructor for ArtScope and ‘STUDIO’, worked with the Chickasha Community Theatre as a make-up artist and is also a freelance photographer.
To avoid a $20 late fee, ‘STUDIO’ students are encouraged to register for camp before May 15.
The total fee for the one week ‘STUDIO’ camp is $125, which includes the $25 non-refundable deposit required with each registration.
The ‘STUDIO’ application is available online at www.chickashaarts.org. On the home page, click on ‘ArtScope’ at the top. The completed application may be submitted online with payment of the $25 non-refundable deposit or the full payment of $125.
In addition, the application can be printed, completed and mailed with the $25 non-refundable deposit or the full payment of $125 with a check/money order made out to CAAC - STUDIO.
Mail the application and $25 deposit or full payment of $125 to CAAC-STUDIO, PO Box 505, Chickasha, OK 73023.
Contact Erin at 405-388-3038 or Angela at 405-892-3051 or email CAAC at chickashaarts@gmail.com (1) for questions about the ‘STUDIO’ camp; (2) to have an application emailed/mailed; or (3) to make a donation in support of the ‘STUDIO’ campers’ scholarship fund.
Providing for your teenager or grandchild or someone very special to attend the ArtScope ‘STUDIO’ 2020 camp would make a memorable and educational gift for them!
ArtScope and ‘STUDIO’ are annual summer youth programs sponsored by the Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC), a 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization. The CAAC’s 7th Street Art Connection’ is located at 1301 S. 7th Street, Chickasha.
