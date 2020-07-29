ArtScope looked a little different this year.
Typically the two-week art camp is held on the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma campus. In the past, participants would paint, draw and sculpt while elbow to elbow in the university’s classrooms.
While there were concerns about COVID-19, the Chickasha Area Arts Council decided not to cancel ArtScope—but to get creative instead.
This year, ArtScope was held at the Grady County Fairgrounds. Different work stations were spaced apart inside one of the exhibit buildings. Visual art, dance and music classes were still held in the building, but theater classes were not offered this year.
ArtScope will also change the way the annual showcase is presented. In previous years, families would gather at the Davis Hall Little Theatre on the USAO campus. This Friday, the showcase will be streamed online for parents and caregivers to enjoy.
Emily Hector Godwin and Jeanie Lee are the co-directors of ArtScope, with Ashley Martin assisting on-site.
ArtScope campers have been learning from instructors who have extensive experience as both teaching and performing artists. Emily Hector Godwin taught dance. Allison Ledford Cofer, Amber Heilman and Adam Heilman guided campers through visual art projects. Landon Lewis taught the music classes.
Funding and support for ArtScope 2020 has been provided by the Grady County Fairgrounds and Event Center, Oklahoma Arts Council (OAC), National Endowment for the Arts and many community supporters, according to an earlier ArtScope news release.
ArtScope is an annual program of the Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC), a 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization. The CAAC’s 7th Street Art Connection’ is located at 1301 S. 7th Street, Chickasha.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.